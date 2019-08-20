Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Port Elizabeth - Post mortem results show that 76-year-old Duncan Lethbridge of St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape died as a result of suffocation after a home invasion last week, Eastern Cape police said on Tuesday. Police spokeswoman Gerda Swart said a 35-year-old suspect was arrested in Humansdorp on Monday and charged with Lethbridge's murder and house robbery.

The elderly man, his wife and their housekeeper were assaulted when suspects ransacked their home last Thursday. Lethbridge was later found dead, his hands bound and mouth covered with sellotape.

The housekeeper was allegedly working outside the house when she was approached by two unknown men armed with firearms who pushed her inside before tying her and her employers up.

Two hours after the incident the housekeeper managed to alert neighbours who immediately called ambulance services and the police. The neighbours discovered the elderly man lying face down in the living room, hands still bound and mouth covered, and when paramedics arrived on the scene they declared him dead.

Swart said the men assaulted the elderly couple during the robbery.

“The suspects demanded the keys of the safe and the woman was forced to unlock it," she said. The robbers took an undisclosed amount of cash and other valuables before fleeing the scene on foot.

Swart said the 35-year-old suspect was expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and more arrests were expected soon

