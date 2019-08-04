File picture: SAPS Twitter

MOUNT FRERE - Police in Mount Frere are investigating an inquest and a case of arson after a student died in a fire at the Tyelimhlophe Agricultural School in Ntenetyana location, Lugangeni A/A in Mount Frere on Friday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape said. "It is alleged that a 17-year-old female deceased was locked inside the school's hostel by the matron, because she was so sick and couldn't attend classes," Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.

At about 8am the hostel was seen to be on fire and attempts were made to rescue the student, "but it was too late to [do] so and she died inside the hostel due to fire".

Fire experts were investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with any information about the matter should contact the Mount Frere SAPS on 039-2550-0550.

African News Agency (ANA)