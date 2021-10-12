Sub-headman stabs a man to death in Eastern Cape

RUSTENBURG: A sub-headman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Nquthu, near Butterworth, Eastern Cape police said on Tuesday. The 68-year-old sub-headman allegedly stabbed Luthando Samora Mabumbulu to death on Monday, following an argument between them, said police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa.

She said the police attended to reports of a murder and found the deceased, Luthando Samora Mabumbulu, lying at the entrance to the door. He sustained a stab wound in his chest. “While police were still processing the scene, the suspect, a sub-headman arrived and informed them that he and Mabumbulu were engaged in an argument and, during the altercation, Mabumbulu was fatally stabbed. “The elderly suspect was arrested and detained on a charge of murder. He is appearing in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court today, on a charge of murder,” said Mawisa.

In a separate incident, a body of a man was found on a steep embankment, near a stream in Mdantsane, on Tuesday. Spokesperson Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said the body was found soon after illegally connected electricity cables were removed by the Buffalo City Municipality law enforcement officials. The man’s body was found on a steep embankment, near a stream crossing towards Silver Town Informal Settlement, NU1, Mdantsane.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear at this stage. Investigations continue,” said Mzuku. The police and Buffalo City Municipality law enforcement officials, responsible for the removal of illegal electricity connections, were called to the scene and discovered the body of a man on a steep embankment. An inquest docket has been opened.