Suspect arrested after hijacking truck and stealing 350 litres of diesel

Cape Town - A suspect is expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court soon, after he was arrested by police for hijacking a fuel tanker and stealing 350 litres of diesel in the Eastern Cape. According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the arrest follows suspicious activities at New Brighton Beach on Saturday.

She said at about 7.45pm along the N2 highway on-ramp at Commercial Road, a Hino truck was blocked off by a Nissan light-duty vehicle. “One suspect got into the passenger side of the truck and pointed a firearm at the complainant and demanded that he drive to New Brighton Beach. At the beach, he was further instructed to park next to an Isuzu double-cab bakkie and to assist with filling up drums with the diesel from the truck. Afterwards the complainant was told he can leave,” Janse van Rensburg said. According to Janse van Rensburg, New Brighton Beach is a popular spot for trucks to stop, but the area is also known for criminals stealing diesel.

“SAPS members noticed the suspicious activity at the beach and upon enquiring from the truck driver why he was parked there, the complainant informed the members that he was hijacked in Sidwell and forced to drive to New Brighton Beach, where suspects stole the diesel from the truck. “He pointed out the Isuzu bakkie and the suspect,” Janse van Rensburg said. She said three suspects were involved in the hijacking of the vehicle and theft of the diesel. However, members of the Swartkops police only managed to arrest one suspect.

Officers also seized the Isuzu bakkie and recovered the stolen 350 litres of diesel. “The suspect has been detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen property and will appear in Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court during the week,” Janse van Rensburg added. [email protected]

