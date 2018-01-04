Port Elizabeth - East London police have arrested a 32-year-old man for the murder of former junior Springbok Rugby player Mlungisi Bali.

The 27-year-old Bali died on Tuesday after he was admitted to East London's Frere Hospital ICU.

According to reports, the alleged stabbing incident took place at a traditional homecoming ceremony at NU3 Mdantsane on December 28.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said the 32-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday in Mdantsane for Bali’s murder.

“It is alleged the suspect had an argument with the deceased and stabbed him once in the chest, he later died in hospital.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing a charge of murder.

African News Agency/ANA