Suspect charged with killing Eastern Cape man because he was gay remanded into custody

Durban - The 28-year-old man accused of murdering Andile Ntuthela and burying his body in a shallow grave - in what is believed to be a homophobic hate crime - appeared in the Kwanobuhle Magistrate’s Court today.

Luvuyo Jonas made his first appearance in connection with the murder of Nuthela affectionately known as “Lulu” who was found brutally murdered and buried in Jonas’ yard at his house in Matana Street in Kwanobuhle at the weekend.

Jonas, who allegedly led police to the crime scene after spending 10 days in hospital “for his mental condition” has the case against him remanded until June 21. He was remanded into custody.

According to police, Nthuthela’s body was found 11 days after he was allegedly murdered as the suspect was hospitalised “for his mental condition”.

Eastern Cape police spokesman, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that is alleged that on March 31, the suspect burnt his bedding at his house in Matana Street in Kwanobuhle.