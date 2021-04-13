Suspect charged with killing Eastern Cape man because he was gay remanded into custody
Durban - The 28-year-old man accused of murdering Andile Ntuthela and burying his body in a shallow grave - in what is believed to be a homophobic hate crime - appeared in the Kwanobuhle Magistrate’s Court today.
Luvuyo Jonas made his first appearance in connection with the murder of Nuthela affectionately known as “Lulu” who was found brutally murdered and buried in Jonas’ yard at his house in Matana Street in Kwanobuhle at the weekend.
Jonas, who allegedly led police to the crime scene after spending 10 days in hospital “for his mental condition” has the case against him remanded until June 21. He was remanded into custody.
According to police, Nthuthela’s body was found 11 days after he was allegedly murdered as the suspect was hospitalised “for his mental condition”.
Eastern Cape police spokesman, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that is alleged that on March 31, the suspect burnt his bedding at his house in Matana Street in Kwanobuhle.
“On 1 April 2021 , the family reported the malicious damage to property to police and indicated that they were suspicious that he may have been involved in some other criminal activity,” Naidu said.
She said police went to the house and found blood stains inside his room as well as outside.
“On 1 April 2021 until the 9 April 2021, the suspect was hospitalised for his mental condition. On his discharge from hospital, he was arrested and detained for the malicious damage to property. While detectives were questioning him, information emerged relating to the murder of Andile Ntuthela. Ntuthela was gay. On Saturday, 10 April 2021 police went back to the house with the necessary roleplayers and the body of Ntuthela was found buried in the yard,” Naidu said.
