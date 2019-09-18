File picture: Pexels

Port Elizabeth - Two security guards were shot and wounded in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, Eastern Cape police said in a statement. Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said the security officers were shot while doing a member pick up in Ross Street in New Brighton during the early hours of the morning.

Beetge said the guards were using an unmarked white Isuzu bakkie and shortly after stopping to pick up a third member, an unknown armed suspect walked up to the passenger side and opened fire on the two seated security guards.

Beetge said the suspect did not attempt to rob the guards and sped away from the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The third member who was still in his house at the time heard the shots being fired and rushed outside to assist his injured fellow workers.

The 39-year-old driver was shot in the left side of his chest and is in a critical condition at hospital, while his 35-year-old passenger is in a stable condition with a wound in his left leg.

Both guards were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Beetge said the motive for the attack was unknown at this stage and police were investigating a case of attempted murder.

