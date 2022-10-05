Suspect found with the body of boy, 3, after allegedly slitting his throat

Cape Town - An Eastern Cape man is expected to appear in court soon after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend’s son. The 37-year-old man from East London was arrested on Tuesday at the crime scene where the body of Sinoboom Tywantsi, aged three, was found in the bushes in Bhongweni location.

Story continues below Advertisement

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the community alerted police after witnessing the suspect enter the bushes with the young boy. “It is alleged that at 3.30pm, the suspect (who is the boyfriend of the child’s mother) went to the house of the mother and fetched the child, Sinobom Tywantsi, who was playing with other children at the time. “He took the child to nearby bushes and allegedly slit his throat. Community members who saw him going into the bushes immediately contacted the police who found the suspect with the deceased child.

“A blood-stained knife was found,” Naidu said. She said it is believed that the motive for the brutal murder is suspected to be a paternal issue. “The man was arrested on a charge of murder and is expected to appear in court soon,” Naidu said.

Story continues below Advertisement

In an unrelated issue, police have launched a 72-hour activation plan following the discovery of two bodies in a home in Motherwell on Tuesday. According to Naidu, on Monday unknown suspects entered a house in Bikana Street in NU 1 and shot a couple to death. “The woman, Zimkita Takuta, 34, and three children were watching TV when she was shot in the head. The suspect/s then went into the bedroom and shot the husband, Siyabulela Takuta several times.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The couple’s five-year-old boy and his two cousins, aged five and seven years old, as well as another adult relative (alleged to be mentally challenged) remained in the house until about 10am on Tuesday when the mother of the two children went to fetch them,” Naidu said. The motive for the murder is unknown at this stage. A double murder is currently being investigated by police.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist in their investigation to contact Detective Captain Monde Sitole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous. [email protected]