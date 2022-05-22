Suspect nabbed for allegedly stealing diesel in Eastern Cape after paying with fraudulent card

Rustenburg – A 35-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, in connection with R5 000 diesel fraud in Sterkstroom in the Eastern Cape. The man allegedly filled a container with diesel for R5 000 and paid with a fraudulent petrol card.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said an off-duty police officer followed up on information from Sterkstroom about a fraud case. She said information was gathered that the man was on his was to East London. “This information was relayed to an off-duty officer of the East London public order police.

“He stopped the suspect’s bakkie with assistance from the security guard, but the suspect evaded arrest. Soon afterwards, police officers followed up leads and arrested him.” She said the bakkie was searched and eight suspected stolen fuel cards were recovered. “When the bakkie’s information was circulated, it was discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen as per a Mountain Rise case. The suspect was arrested for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle and possession of stolen property (petrol cards),” Mqala said.

The suspect was expected to appear in court in Sterkstroom on Monday, on a charge of diesel theft. ∎ A week ago, two men believed to be part of the group that stole diesel worth more than R5.5 million from a fuel depot in Makhado (Louis Trichardt) in Limpopo were arrested. The robbers allegedly shot and injured a 43-year-old employee, before fleeing in six fully loaded fuel trucks. The incident took place on May 7.

“It is alleged that the manager of the depot which sells diesel in bulk, opened the gate for a truck which entered the premises under the pretence of buying diesel,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said at the time. “Suddenly, the occupants jumped out, armed with firearms, and took the remote control and cellphones from the manager. In the process, the manager was also robbed of cash.” A company driver – who was sitting in a truck parked at the premises – was seriously wounded.

