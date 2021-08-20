Suspect to appear after law student’s body parts found in suitcase, refuse bags

Cape Town – A 25-year-old suspect is due to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court today after being arrested for the alleged murder of his girlfriend. The dismembered body of the 23-year-old law student was found in a suitcase on a street corner in Quigney. A black refuse bag found next to the suitcase contained some of her other body parts, while her head was reportedly found in a cupboard in her home, Eastern Cape police said on Thursday.

The horrific discovery was made after a motorist had flagged down police on patrol at about 7am yesterday to inform them a body had been found in a suitcase. Soon after police visited the crime scene, the 25-year-old suspect was found and arrested. According to Kinana, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect and the deceased had been living together for some time. “On their arrival at the corner of Fleet Street and Fitzpatrick Road, a suitcase with the body of a 23-year-old female was found. Next to it was a black bag with other body parts.

’’While at the scene, police received information that a 25-year-old suspect believed to be linked to the murder was found and immediately arrested,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said. On further investigation, police discovered a plastic bag with other body parts in a house. “She was reportedly studying law at the Fort Hare University in East London,” Kinana said.