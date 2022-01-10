Suspect who attempted to kill cop to appear in court

The suspect allegedly shot a police officer from the East London K9 Dog Unit, and implicated in vehicle hijackings in Keiskammahoek and Ugie. CAPE TOWN - A 39-year-old man is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday for attempting to murder a police officer last November, and on charges of hijacking. According to the Eastern Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the suspect was arrested at his residence in the Ndevana Location in King William’s Town on Friday, January 7.

Members of the East London based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, Crime Intelligence Gathering (CIG) and the King William’s Town Flying Squad made the arrest. It is alleged that on November 23, 2021 at 5pm, Warrant Officer Pieter Swanepoel of the East London K9 Dog Unit attached to the East London K9 Dog Unit was conducting patrol duties in the Quigney area when he noticed a suspicious vehicle. The officer approached the vehicle attempting to stop the driver, however, he was met with a hail of bullets and sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Two suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. “The matter was handed over to the East London based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks for probing, which culminated in his arrest,” Mgolodela said. She said the investigators have managed to link the suspect to an alleged armed robbery as well as numerous counts of alleged vehicle hijackings in Keiskammahoek and Ugie.