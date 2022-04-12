Suspected copper cable thief killed in shoot-out with cops

Rustenburg - A suspected copper cable thief was shot dead and two others arrested following a shoot-out with police in Aliwal North, Eastern Cape police said on Tuesday. "SAPS members’ attentiveness and quick response stopped copper cable thieves in their tracks after a shoot-out between the suspects and the SAPS members. None of the police members on the scene and during the pursuit was injured," said spokesperson Captain Ursula Roelofse.

Roelofse said members from Aliwal North Crime Intelligence received information from Queenstown that a Silver VW Amarok was on its way from Queenstown to Aliwal North and it was suspected that stolen copper cables were being transported at the back of the bakkie. "Way lay duties were conducted by Crime Intelligence and Operational Command Centre members on the N6 road near the entrance of Aliwal North from Queenstown side. At 20:45, the suspicious vehicle was spotted on the N6 road entering Aliwal North, upon which a high-speed chase ensued past the Hertzog Bridge. A shoot-out between SAPS members and the suspects ensued causing the suspects’ vehicle to crash into the barriers on the left side of the road where it came to a standstill." The driver of the vehicle alighted and fled on foot while firing shots towards the police, the police returned fire, the man jumped over the barrier and managed to evade arrest.

"Two suspects, aged 29 and 34, were arrested while a third suspect was fatally wounded during the shoot-out. The arrested suspects will soon appear in court on a charge of attempted murder," Roelofse said. In the Western Cape, police said a man travelling in a minibus taxi was arrested after he was found in possession of aluminium and copper pipes as well as cables to the value of R50 000. "An operation carried out by Klawer SAPS led to the arrest of a taxi passenger for the possession of non-ferrous metal pipes and cables yesterday (Monday). Members were conducting a roadblock on the N7 at the weighbridge when they stopped and searched a taxi destined for Cape Town. They found aluminium and copper pipes and cables to the value of R50 000-00. A 41-year-old male travelling from Springbok was arrested and the aluminium and copper was seize," said spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala.

