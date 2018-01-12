Port Elizabeth - A man who has arrested for drunken driving in Port Elizabeth, is now also facing a charge of rape.

This after Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police investigated a stationary vehicle which was spotted in Walmer on Thursday morning.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality executive director for safety and security, Advocate Keith Meyer, said upon arrival officers found the engine of the vehicle running and the man in the driver's seat appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

"A breathalyser test confirmed his intoxication. The Metro Police officers spotted blood stains on the vehicle and also discovered bloodied clothes and items in the vehicle. The scene was secured and the South African Police Services (SAPS) forensic team was called out."

The driver of the vehicle was arrested by the Metro police for being under the influence of alcohol and was taken to Humewood police station where he was detained.

Meyer said that on Thursday afternoon a woman came forward claiming that she was raped and assaulted by the suspect. A case of rape and assault was added to the original charge,” said Meyer.

African News Agency/ANA