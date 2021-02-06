Suspected stolen livestock recovered during SAPS Eastern Cape operation

KING WILLIAM'S TOWN - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers from various units in the Eastern Cape have recovered suspected stolen livestock and appealed to farmers and owners to ensure that their livestock are secure and easily recognisable through branding.

The theft of livestock is not seen as just another theft of property. Often, even small numbers of livestock, represent the livelihood of a family and their means to sustain themselves, hence the SAPS views stock theft cases in a very serious light, Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said in a statement on Saturday.

"SAPS has implemented a special project to enhance the capacity of stock theft units throughout the province and this should have a positive impact on the curbing of this crime."

A recent joint operation, dubbed Operation Catch Up, which was held across three districts – Joe Gqabi, Alfred Nzo, and OR Tambo - and supported by the Maluti and Mqanduli stock theft units and the Katkop visible policing unit led to the recovery of 17 cattle, 13 sheep, and one horse, Soci said.

Thirteen cattle were recovered at Nyango location in the Katkop policing area while 13 sheep, four cattle, and a horse were recovered in the Sithaleni area, also in the Katkop policing area. Two of the cattle were found tied up with wire around their legs at Sithaleni forest.