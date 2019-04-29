File picture

Port Elizabeth - Police in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 67-year-old man was found on the living room floor at his home in Rocklands, near St Albans, on Monday. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said the man's 59-year-old gardener arrived at the smallholding on Monday morning and noticed that his bicycle was not in the shed.

Naidu said the gardener then went to the main house where he found the security gate and the door open. "The door and security gate was opened and after receiving no response from calling out the owner, he returned to the yard. The gardener became suspicious when the owner didn’t come out and he went back to the door, calling out his name.

"After no response, he went inside and found the owner lying on the living room floor with his hands and feet bound."

Naidu said the deceased had sustained a visible head wound. She added that the house had been ransacked and the safe was left open. Forensics experts were on the scene and the name of the deceased is being withheld at this stage. Police are investigating a case of murder and house robbery.

African News Agency (ANA)