Port Elizabeth - Two Port Elizabeth women were allegedly raped, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday. Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said the women, aged 27 and 40, were raped on Tuesday night in Motherwell and Swartkops respectively.

In the first incident, a 27-year-old woman came home at about 11pm after visiting friends. Beetge said she parked her vehicle, in front of her house and went inside. After a few minutes she heard noises outside and upon leaving the house noticed two unknown male suspects at her vehicle.

"When they came towards her, she locked herself inside the house but they kicked open the door. They tied her up and covered her face with a pillow case after which they took her with them in her vehicle and repeatedly raped her in bushes at an unknown location."

Beetge said after the rape, the men went back to her home and ransacked it. They allegedly stole her plasma TV, personal valuables, food and a cellphone after which they fled with her vehicle at about 5am.

The woman managed to untie herself and ran to a friend's house to contact police. Beetge said her vehicle was later recovered by patrolling Motherwell police at Ngoma Street, NU9, Motherwell.

"After a short vehicle chase, the driver of the vehicle jumped out and ran in between the houses and managed to escape arrest. The vehicle was impounded for forensic analysis."

He said that in the second incident, a 40-year-old woman was taking a lift in a jikeleza taxi from Wells Estate to Zwide at about 6pm. Beetge said the driver diverted from the route into Markman under the pretence that he needed to pick up other passengers.

Beetge said the man allegedly drove into bushes close by and raped the 40-year-old woman at knife point.

"He left her in the bushes afterwards and she managed to run to a business close by to contact police."

Any person with information that could assist police in the rape cases is asked to contact the Motherwell Cluster Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

African News Agency (ANA)