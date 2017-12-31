Port Alfred - Port Alfred police arrested four suspects and recovered suspected stolen property worth over R50 000 following a spate of house breaking incidents at Kenton-on-Sea, Eastern Cape police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said local detectives, members of the Port Alfred K9 unit, security officers from a local security company and community members made a significant breakthrough on Sunday.

Govender said four suspects in their twenties were arrested and property to the value of R54,0000 was recovered and handed back to the owner.

Govender said one of the suspects was positively linked to several other housebreaking cases which took place during the last year.

Meanwhile, on Saturday afternoon, a farm security manager noticed a man on the Bathurst Road carrying a black travel case and grey kit bag which appeared to be full.

"He approached the male and discovered a Sony screen LG screen, LG Dvd player and a lot more tools and Dvds.

SAPS members were summoned to assist and it was established that a farmhouse had been broken into. All the property was handed back to the owner.

Port Alfred Cluster Commander Brigadier Morgan Govender thanked all those involved in the arrests and recovery of the items.

"Through the commitment and dedication of our members, community and local security officers, we can certainly win this battle against crime."

The four suspects will appear in the Alexandria and Port Alfred Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of housebreaking.

African News Agency/ANA