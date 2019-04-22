File picture: SAPS Twitter

Port Elizabeth - Police in the Eastern Cape were on Monday trying to identify a man who died in head-on-collision with a police vehicle in the early hours of the morning. According to police, the driver of a silver Tata Indica sedan died when it collided head on with a police vehicle on the Uitenhage road towards Addo at 06h30 on Monday morning.

"The driver of the vehicle was alone at the time of the accident and passed away," police said in a statement.

"The driver of the police vehicle a sgt was on duty and alone at the time of the accident, he was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. The driver of the Tata is still unknown and his name will be release once he was identified and the next of kin informed."

Officers, who are investigating a case of culpable homicide, have asked anyone who may be able to help them with the identity of the deceased to contact them at Swartkops detectives on 071 606 3360 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

