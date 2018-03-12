PORT ELIZABETH - A teenage girl was afraid her mother would scold her after being raped on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth in December 2016, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old girl, who was 15 at the time of the alleged rape which took place along Addo Road in Coega, broke down in tears before giving evidence during the trial of Nceba Mdingi, 38.

At the start of the trial on Tuesday, Mdingi pleaded not guilty to two charges of rape.

The girl, who cannot be named, gave evidence in camera on Tuesday and the media was given permission to report on the case.

Speaking through an intermediary, the girl told the court how she had gone to a friend’s house when she first saw Mdingi speaking to someone outside the house, enquiring about his lost cattle.

Because her friend was not at home she decided to leave and walked along a deserted footpath to her mother’s place of employment, to wait for her friend there.

She said she heard footsteps behind her and looked back to see the same man who had been earlier enquiring about his lost cows.

“I was scared because I was alone with no other person other than myself. Alone with this man in the bushes,” she said.

The girl said she started to speak to her alleged rapist, asking him general questions such as his name and where he lived.

Prosecutor Garth Baartman asked the girl why she had started speaking to Mdingi on the deserted road.

“The reason was because it was only two of us in the bushes,” she responded.

When the teenager attempted to change her route to get away as she was afraid, she said Mdingi grabbed her on her shoulder.

“He said to me you can’t go to your mother, then I tried to run away. I tried to free myself from his grab and when I managed to he tripped me.”

“I fell down on my back and he got on top of me and hit me with his fists on my face,” she said.

The girl described a brawl, she was screaming and he was punching her in the face until she bit his thumb and he bit her cheek.

She said the fight between the two came to an end and Mdingi threatened to kill her if she did not go into the bushes with him.

The teenager claimed that she was raped and thereafter requested to help Mdingi look for his cows. She testified that she was raped again at a second location nearby and the moment she had a chance she made a run for it.

The girl said she ran back to her friends house, sat down and just cried.

“I said I was raped then they took me to my mother’s work place. I stood by the roadside when they went to my mother because I was scared that my mother would scold me,” she told the court.

The trial continues.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

African News Agency/ANA

