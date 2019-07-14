File photo: SAPS Twitter

Willowvale - Willowvale police have arrested a 17-year-old teenager for allegedly murdering a 19-year-old man, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday. It was alleged that the two "had a misunderstanding" at about 00.45am on Sunday morning at Ntshingeni locality, Chafutweni village, Willowvale, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

"Both of them started to fight with sticks and later the 19-year-old man drew his knife. The suspect allegedly overpowered the 19-year-old man and took the knife from him. It is alleged that the 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed on his upper body."

The suspect was arrested and handed over to his parents, "as he is still a minor". He was due to appear in the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a murder charge, Manatha said.

African News Agency (ANA)