Humandorp - Police in Humansdorp in the Eastern Cape have asked the community for information which may assist them to arrest a suspect who shot dead a teenager in the town during the early hours of Saturday morning. "The South African Police Service [SAPS] in Humansdorp are investigating a case of murder after the 15-year-old, Antonio Botha, was fatally wounded at about [2am on Saturday] morning, 20 July 2019," Captain Gerda Swart said.

It was alleged that the teenager was standing outside a residence in Rosyntjie Street, Gill Marcus, Humansdorp, when an unknown person fired several shots at the child.

"Community members heard the gunshots and found the 15-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground. The suspect already fled the scene and community members alerted the ambulance services and the SAPS.

"The 15-year-old boy was declared dead on the scene. The motive for the murder is not known at this stage and is being investigated," Swart said.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information about the murder should contact Detective Warrant Officer Morné Smit on 071-678-8072, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

