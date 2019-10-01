Teenager in court for allegedly stabbing stepfather to death









File picture Port Elizabeth - A teenage girl briefly appeared in the Aliwal North District Court this week after police arrested her for the alleged murder of her step-father. Police spokesperson, Warrant officer Moitheri Bojabotseha, said it was alleged that on Saturday Ismain Edward Haymes returned home to Ackerman Street in Hilton, from the Hilton Rugby Fields, seemingly under the influence of liquor. Bojabotseha said a heated argument ensued between the deceased and his stepdaughter with the deceased’s wife unable to quell the argument. It was further alleged that Tromp stabbed her stepfather with a knife on the right side of his torso. Emergency services were summoned and Haymes was certified dead on the scene.

Bojabotseha said the young woman was arrested and detained on a charge of murder.

She subsequently made a brief court appearance on Monday where the case against her was postponed for a formal bail application.

Aliwal North Station Commander, Colonel Chris Wright, condemned all incidents relating to domestic violence.

“People must learn to communicate and resolve matters amicably, without resorting to violence. We, as the police, have to deal with domestic violence incidents every day and we witness the emotional stress that it has on your loved ones and the community," said Wright.

The case was postponed until October 7.

African News Agency (ANA)