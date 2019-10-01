Port Elizabeth - A teenage girl briefly appeared in the Aliwal North District Court this week after police arrested her for the alleged murder of her step-father.
Police spokesperson, Warrant officer Moitheri Bojabotseha, said it was alleged that on Saturday Ismain Edward Haymes returned home to Ackerman Street in Hilton, from the Hilton Rugby Fields, seemingly under the influence of liquor.
Bojabotseha said a heated argument ensued between the deceased and his stepdaughter with the deceased’s wife unable to quell the argument.
It was further alleged that Tromp stabbed her stepfather with a knife on the right side of his torso.
Emergency services were summoned and Haymes was certified dead on the scene.