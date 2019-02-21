File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

PORT ELIZABETH - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape on Thursday arrested a teenager in possession of an illegal firearm. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Bethelsdorp Task Team were patrolling in Siyazama Street in Timothy Valley when they saw a male emerge from a yard in Khawuleza Street .

Naidu said police followed the suspect and when he saw the police vehicle, he attempted to flee into a house.

Police managed to apprehend the suspect and noticed that he threw a silver object through the safety gate into the house.

A .38 revolver was discovered in the house.

The teenager was detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

