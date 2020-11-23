Teen’s body found in bushes with gunshot wounds

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Police in the Eastern Cape have called for assistance in identifying a murder victim and tracing his family. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 19-year-old teenager was found murdered on Friday. At 8.15pm, members of the Bethelsdorp police station in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan area responded to a complaint of a person lying in the bushes between Kroneberg Street in Extension 21 and Hibiscus Street in Extension 31, she said. “The body of a 19-year-old male was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his head. He is unknown by the residents in that area,” Naidu said. She said the victim was wearing green chequered pyjama pants, a red and navy Fila tracksuit, a Redbat golf T-shirt, black Dakota shoes and a blue surgical mask.

“The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown at this stage and suspects are also unknown.

“Anyone who can assist police in identifying the teenager or may know his next of kin is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Johnny du Toit at SAPS Bethelsdorp on 082 442 1667 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or the nearest police station,” Naidu said.

In an unrelated incident, Naidu said a 38-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday after members of the Port Elizabeth K9 Unit reacted to information about four men walking in Stanford Road with firearms.

She said officers spotted the group at a garage in the same road, but only one suspect was in possession of a 9mm pistol, magazine and nine rounds of ammunition.

African News Agency