Friday, October 21, 2022

Tense hostage situation at Post Office branch in Eastern Cape

Tense hostage drama is underway in the Eastern Cape. File image.

Published 40m ago

Durban - Authorities are currently dealing with a tense hostage situation at the Dutywa Post Office in the Eastern Cape on Friday, eNCA’s Ronald Masinda reported.

During a live broadcast, police were seen in a tactical position at the entrance of the post office.

It was reported that six women hostages were released so far by the suspects inside the building.

It was reported that two men initially held up the building before another two joined in.

Two suspects have fled the scene leaving two behind, who will have to deal with the police.

The situation has been active since 9am.

It is unclear as to how many hostages are still inside the building.

Visuals from the ground show that the police have zoned-off the building for about 40/50 metres on either side.

Bystanders could be seen in crowds at the end of the demarcation tape.

This is a developing story.

IOL

