EMBATTLED Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani. File photo: Raahil Sain/African News Agency (ANA).

Port Elizabeth - Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor Mongameli Bobani has taken a swipe at the DA after surviving yet another motion of no confidence in him. The embattled mayor survived yet another attempt to unseat him after a nine-hour meeting - characterised by drama, the ANC pulling out of a petition calling for his removal and a walkout by the EFF - collapsed, News24 reported.

The UDM member stands accused of running the Eastern Cape metro into the ground and taking unilateral decisions without consulting the coalition partners who helped him clinch the executive mayor’s office.

Bobani, following Monday's failed motion, took to Twitter to gloat and launch a scathing attack on the DA over its failed attempts to unseat him and recent difficulties.

"All they are doing... they are trying to come to power at any cost. I was looking at the party that has lost everything and ag shame, that party is going to lose up until 2021.