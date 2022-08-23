Third suspect in Eastern Cape kidnapping in court

Cape Town - The third man accused of kidnapping three people in the Eastern Cape is set to apply for bail in the Cala Magistrate’s Court later this week. Vuyisani Topo, 38, is expected to bring forth a formal bail application as he faces charges of kidnapping, house robbery with a firearm and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Topo and his co-accused Constable Mfundo Ntshiba, 35, attached to Cala Community Service Centre, and Xolile Makhosini, 37, traditional healer and taxi owner, were arrested by the Eastern Cape Kidnapping Task Team headed by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in East London. Vuyisani Topo, 38, at the Cala Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape. Photo: Hawks Topo, who was sought by the Hawks, was arrested on August 12, while Ntshiba and Makhosini were arrested on July 6. it is alleged that on Tuesday, July 5, a house robbery and the kidnapping of three people took place in Ndondo Square.

It happened at the home of an alleged loan shark in Cala. The trio perpetrated the crimes dressed as police officers. According to the provincial Hawks spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the trio stormed the house and kidnapped three people and took R22 000 along with 98 bank cards.

Hours later, officials managed to rescue the victims. They were unharmed. “Ntshiba was identified by the victim and was immediately arrested together with Makhosini. They both appeared in Cala Magistrate’s court on July 7, 2022, and Makhosini was granted R2 000 bail to reappear on August 30, 202 while Ntshiba was denied bail on the basis of being a law enforcement agent. “Ntshiba later escaped lawful custody on July 25, 2022, during his third bail appearance to date.

“Topo was arrested on August 12, through public assistance after a long search by police,” Mgolodela said. Topo is remanded in custody until his next appearance. [email protected]

