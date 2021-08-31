Third year Walter Sisulu University student killed over muti joke

DURBAN - A 29-YEAR-OLD Walter Sisulu University student was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a fellow student to death during an argument at the St. Patrick’s Court student residence in Southernwood on Monday. It is alleged that the 24-year-old deceased made a joke about the accused using muti to clean his room.

Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said the accused did not like the comment and answered the deceased. "The two students then started to argue, and they fought. Other students managed to separate them, and the one student who is now deceased went back to his room," Mqala said. She said the accused, allegedly armed with a knife, followed him back to his room.

"The deceased then picked up a scissors to defend himself. The two continued arguing inside the room until the deceased turned his back to the suspect. It was the time that the suspect stabbed the deceased twice in the upper body, and he fell to the ground," she said. The accused rushed the deceased student to a local hospital. However, he died a short while later. The accused was treated for minor injuries and was arrested on a charge of murder.

He is due in court on Wednesday. WSU spokesperson, Yonela Tukwayo, said the deceased was a third-year Human Resource Management student, while the accused is a third-year Mechanical Engineering student. She said WSU’s Affairs Unit immediately responded to the incident.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Songca has described the death of the student as an unfortunate act of violence that should have never have happened in any area of society. She further called for social tolerance within the university community, especially among students. “As people, we come from different cultures, different belief systems and different family set ups. We must be tolerant to such differences. This unfortunate incident has now alerted the university to the need to institute more programmes that encourage social cohesion and fast-track the implementation of the Gender-Based Violence Initiative currently hosted in the VCs Office,” Songca said.

WSU residence officials and Landlords’ in private student residences are currently working in co-operation with police to process the crime scene. “WSU has also arranged group and individual counselling sessions for other students at the residence affected by the incident. WSU students who experience challenges are encouraged to approach the campus’ Student Development and Support Services Department for intervention to deal with the conflict-related incident. “The university sends its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the departed student,” Tukwayo said.