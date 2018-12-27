Umzimvubu mayor Bulelwa Mabhengu

Mount Ayliff - Thousands of mourners are expected to attend the funeral service of Umzimvubu Local Municipality Mayor, Bulelwa Mabhengu, in the Eastern Cape on Thursday. The funeral is set to take place at Madzikane KaZulu Sports Grounds on Thursday morning.

Mabengu, 61, died after a short illness earlier this month.

Among the mourners expected are Eastern Cape provincial government leaders, the Alfred Nzo District Municipality leadership and mayors from neighbouring district municipalities.

Umzimvubu Council Speaker Sobane Mnukwa hailed Mabhengu’s enormous commitment to the emancipation of the poor and disadvantaged residents of the Umzimvubu local municipality.

Mabengu was one of the first councillors who served in TRCs [transitional rural councils] which were established after 1994 before the establishment of local government.

She served as mayor of Umzimvubu local municipality from 2006 to 2011, and was then deployed to serve as member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for corporate services at the Alfred Nzo district municipality in 2011. She was again elected mayor of Umzimvubu local municipality in August 2016 after the 2016 local government elections.

She also served in various structures of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Alfred Nzo region.

African News Agency (ANA)