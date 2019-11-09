Thousands of Buffalo City residents came out in support of the Springboks 2019 Rugby World Cup victory tour outside the East London City Hall on Saturday. Picture: ANA

East London - Thousands of Buffalo City residents came out in support of the Springboks 2019 Rugby World Cup victory tour in East London on Saturday. Residents packed the streets, wearing Springboks colours, and singing, ululating, blowing vuvuzelas, and waving South African flags. Some stood on roof tops, on balconies, and on top of cars to catch a glimpse of the team.

Hundreds of people made their way in the early hours of the morning to the East London Garden Court Hotel where the Boks were staying after arriving in East London on Friday night.

Springbok team Captain Siya Kolisi took the time to greet the fans and took selfies moments before the Boks embarked on their victory parade, which began outside the hotel, moving to the East London beachfront for the first stop at the city hall.

Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi greets fans camped outside the team's hotel in East London. Video: ANA





Outside the city hall, Springboks left wing Makazole Mapimpi lifted the William Webb Ellis Trophy to the joy of thousands of jubilant Springboks fans.

The team received a warm welcome from Buffalo City deputy mayor Zoliswa Matana and other local officials. The parade then moved to Duncan Village township on its way to Mdantsane.