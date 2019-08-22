File picture: Sisonke Mlamla

Cape Town - Three male students were arrested during violent a protest at the University of Fort Hare on Wednesday, police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said on Thursday morning.



Tonjeni said the three, aged between 20 and 22, were charged with burglary and are expected to appear at Alice Magistrate's Court soon.





Tonjeni said Public Order Police (POP) were deployed at Alice on Wednesday to monitor the situation.





"A group of students tried to set alight the kitchen where food for catering is stored but security saw the fire before it could spread. Fire brigades were called and they stopped the fire," Tonjeni said another group of students looted the kitchen and stole chicken, however, were disrupted by the police.





Tonjeni said POP will continue to monitor the situation.





The arrests follow after five students were shot and injured during a confrontation with police outside the university's main gate on Tuesday.





On Wednesday, UFH spokesperson Lizo Phiti confirmed the injuries and said three of the injured students were receiving medical attention at Victoria Hospital while the other two have already been taken home by their parents.





Phiti said the clash followed a mass meeting held at the Sports Complex on Tuesday, "after which students proceeded to the main gate and began throwing stones at police vehicles and other road users driving along King William's town into Alice - a public road which serves as a main access in and out of Alice".