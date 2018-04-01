PORT ELIZABETH - Police in the Eastern Cape on Monday said it was investigating a case of culpable homicide following a motor vehicle accident which claimed the lives of six people, including three children, on the N2 highway outside Grahamstown.





The accident happened when a vehicle overturned and left the road on the N2 towards Port Elizabeth.





"The vehicle, a silver sedan with a trailer, appeared to have lost control on a sharp turn. There were eight occupants in the vehicle," police said.

Six people - three children and three adults males died.

"Two other persons( females) are receiving medical treatment at a local hospital one of whom is in a critical condition."





At least two other people sustained serious injuries.



