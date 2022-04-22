Three convicted for stealing over R1m from Absa client’s bank account

Pretoria – Three accomplices have been convicted by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gqeberha on charges of theft and money laundering, police said on Friday. The trio are part of a group of eight arrested in February 2016 in connection with money stolen from an Absa client’s account in November and December 2015.

Story continues below Advertisment

Xolile Tom, 42, Khanyisa Fumbe, 40, and Andiswa Madolwana, 36, pleaded guilty to charges of theft and money laundering. This follows the conviction of the main suspect, Siphokazi Katyu, 31, a former bank customer service clerk, who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on September 23, 2020. According to police spokesperson Philani Nkwalase, Katyu altered the account details of a Johannesburg-based Absa client, changing the address and cellphone number Katyu then issued a fraudulent debit card and transferred a total of R1 164 000 onto this card, which was linked to a 32-day notice account and a money market account.

Over a two-week period in November 2015, the debit card was used at five ATMs to transfer R1 131 220 from the money market account to the 32-day account. By December 2015, the client was defrauded of R1 164 057.20 in total. The bank reported the matter to the authorities. This led to the arrest of eight suspects on February 12, 2016.

Story continues below Advertisment

The trial of the other four remaining suspects is ongoing. Meanwhile, the newly-convicted trio will be sentenced in May. IOL