Three dead in Eastern Cape tavern shooting

Cape Town - The Eastern Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has activated a 72-hour plan following another tavern shooting on Thursday evening in Bityi. Three people were gunned down and another three were shot and injured at a tavern in the Mqekezweni Administrative area in the Polela locality.

According to the provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscila Naidu, at about 7pm the patrons were drinking on the veranda of the tavern when three unknown men arrived. “The first deceased, aged 26, who was on the veranda, was approached and he was shot multiple times. The rest of the patrons were ordered to lie on the floor. “The suspects then went inside and a further two people, aged 31 and 41 were fatally wounded. Three other people, aged between 23 and 29 also sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical treatment,” Naidu said.

She said at this stage the motive for the murder was unknown. The suspects responsible for the murders and attempted murders are yet to be identified. “SAPS Bityi detectives are investigating three cases of murder and three of attempted murder.

“Anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects is asked to contact SAPS Bityi, Detective Captain Mluleki Ngqeleni on 072 730 7381 or Detective Sergeant Bonginkosi Madikazi on 082 442 0585 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. “All information is confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Naidu said. Commissioner Mene is calling on members of the community to work with the police in swiftly identifying and apprehending the suspects.

“We urge you to be our eyes and ears on the ground because, as community members you know and see everything that is happening in your communities. “These senseless and cruel acts of violence are purely criminal and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. “Criminals thrive in communities where their actions are tolerated therefore together let us stamp out crime wherever it resides.