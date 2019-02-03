Picture: Independent Media

KING WILLIAM’S TOWN - Three people died in two separate road accidents in the Butterworth area in the Eastern Cape on Saturday afternoon, police said. Butterworth police were investigating a case of culpable homicide after a male pedestrian was fatally injured at about 4.40pm along the N2 at Ndabakazi village, Butterworth, Eastern Cape police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The man was in his early 30s and died at the scene, he said.

In a separate accident near Zizamele township at Butterworth, two people died and two others were seriously injured when two cars collided head-on at about 6.50pm.

The driver of one of the cars and a passenger in the second car died at the scene. Both were men in their late 20s. Two other men who were also in the second car were seriously injured and taken to Butterworth Hospital.

"In both fatal accidents the causes of the accidents are not known, but are under investigation of both Butterworth and Msobomvu police detectives. The identities of the three men are still being withheld as their next of kin are yet to be informed of their deaths," Manatha said.



African News Agency (ANA)