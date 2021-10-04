Three of 12 escaped Mount Frere prisoners rearrested

CAPE TOWN: Three men, who escaped from lawful custody, have been rearrested in the Eastern Cape, police confirmed on Monday. This follows after 12 prisoners escaped from the Mount Frere Police Station holding cells, during the early morning hours of Thursday, September 30.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 2am, while officers were conducting their routine hourly cell visits, they discovered a hole in the wall. She said 12 prisoners are believed to have escaped through the hole. Upon further investigation, it was established that the perimeter fence near the cell block was also cut.

MORE ON THIS Eastern Cape police activate action plan after 12 prisoners escape custody

“Police are warning the community that these prisoners are dangerous and should not be approached – instead, police must be contacted,” Naidu said at the time. The names of escaped suspects are: Luthando Mangaliso (rape); Sikhona Manyambela Ntabankulu (aggravated robbery); Funisile Nodada Ntabankulu (aggravated robbery); Ntokozo Diko Ntabankulu (aggravated robbery); Mandla Mcukana (aggravated robbery); Bandile Banzi Blaai (aggravated robbery), Aphelele Aros (robbery), Nkosikhona Ngcopheni (theft), Ayanda Madzikane (aggravated robbery), Sodlana Luphumzo (residential robbery), and Mbonowenkosi Boto and Spelele Ngqetho (aggravated robbery).

Police immediately initiated a 72-hour activation plan. Naidu said Ngcopheni was arrested at his Nkungwini location home, in Mount Frere, on Friday at 11am. The second suspect, Lumphumzo, was arrested later on the same day, in the Bislan location.

The third suspect, Madzikane, was arrested on Sunday, in the Section B informal settlement. Naidu said the task teams deployed to recapture the prisoners remain on the hunt. Cape acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Zithulele Dladla has warned members of the public not to harbour the criminals, as they will be committing an offence and, if found, they can face charges of aiding and abetting.