Three pit bulls believed to have mauled Port Alfred woman to death have been taken away by the SPCA

Durban - The SPCA have confiscated the three pit bulls that allegedly mauled a woman to death in Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape on Sunday. Police said Zimkhitha Gaga, 37, was walking on Alfred Road at around 7.45am when she was attacked.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the SPCA had taken away the three pit bulls that were allegedly responsible for the gruesome attack. “The owner of the dogs lives in the vicinity. It is alleged that the dogs managed to escape from the secured property by damaging the perimeter fencing,” said Naidu. An inquest docket has been opened.

Naidu said that on Sunday, two males who witnessed the attack ran to a nearby security official and reported the incident. “The security official contacted the police. When the police arrived, the badly injured woman was lying on the side of the road. “The woman sustained serious injuries to her face and upper body. The dogs were nowhere to be found.

Story continues below Advertisement

“She died prior to receiving medical attention.” At the time, the breed of the dog was unknown, so police appealed for witnesses to come forward. Last week, a one-year-old child was mauled to death by a pit bull in the Eastern Cape.

Story continues below Advertisement

The latest incident brings the number of pit bull attacks to six for November. The petition calling for the ban on pit bulls has reached 130 000. Sizwe Kupelo, the founder of the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, told IOL it was a sad day for the country to have to stand by and watch as more lives were being lost due to a dog breed that had been shown, on numerous occasions, to have no regard for human life.