Port Elizabeth - Port Elizabeth police are investigating a case of attempted murder of a two-year-old girl who had allegedly been assaulted and was hurriedly dropped off at a clinic in Motherwell. The toddler was dropped off at a clinic on Monday, police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge, said clinic staff immediately transferred the child to Dora Nginza Hospital where she is on life support after suffering serious head injuries.

Beetge said the woman who dropped the child at the clinic refused to give her own name and only supplied the child's name, Mazi.

“SAPS were notified of the incident on [Wednesday] by the hospital social worker and an attempted murder case was opened," he said.

The case is being investigated by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

Anyone who may have information that could assist the police investigation should contact Captain Michael Shannagen at 082 779 7292.

African News Agency (ANA)