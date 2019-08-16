Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - A two-year-old boy died in a fatal accident on the N9 just outside Graaff-Reinet on Friday morning, an official said. Eastern Cape traffic department spokesman Charles Bramwell said the accident occurred just after 3am on the N9 from Aberdeen to Graaff-Reinet, about 20 km before Graaff-Reinet.

Bramwell said a family travelling from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape in a VW Polo, tried to avoid hitting a kudu when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned.

The toddler died instantly while his mother and father were taken to Midlands Hospital.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

African News Agency/ANA