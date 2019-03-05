File picture

Port Elizabeth - The murder trial of Marshall Thomas was expected to go ahead in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday but was postponed. Marshall Thomas has been charged with killing 2-year-old Hakeem Baartman in November 2017.

Earlier this year, on February 4, a second suspect, Maxwell Muller, was arrested and was also charged with the toddler’s killing. Muller does not have legal representation as yet.

According to the State, Baartman was walking with his uncle in Helenvale, in an area called “Die Gat”, when the shooting incident unfolded on November 18, 2017.

The toddler was hit in the head by a stray bullet and died on the scene.

Dimitri Guest, 17, sustained a gunshot wound to the neck.

The State alleges that Guest was sitting on the steps of a house in Hartebees Street in Helenvale when Thomas approached from an open field and started shooting at him.

Guest was allegedly the target and when he ran into the street, Thomas continued firing at him. The toddler was caught in the middle and shot in the head.

Thomas has also been charged with the attempted murder of the toddler’s uncle, Ashley Baartman, who was with the child at the time of the shooting.

The trial is expected to start on March 18.

