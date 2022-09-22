Traffic officer shot dead, firearm stolen

Cape Town - An Eastern Cape provincial traffic official was gunned down trying to react as her colleague was being disarmed. The 42-year-old officer was shot while on duty along the R75 near Kwadesi on Wednesday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, a case of murder and aggravated robbery is currently under investigation. Naidu said just before 11am, three provincial traffic officers, of which two were women and one man, were conducting vehicle checkpoints. She said one of the female offices was busy writing out a summons, the male officer was standing on the road, and the deceased officer was seated in the driver’s side of the state vehicle, busy with documentation.

Naidu said the officers were ambushed by four unknown suspects. “Four males walked towards the traffic official (male) that was standing on the road. They pointed him with a firearm and disarmed him. “It is further alleged that when the traffic official who was seated in the vehicle attempted to react after seeing what had happened, she was shot in her chest while still seated in the vehicle. Her firearm was also taken,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Naidu said the suspects fled on foot. Until the next of kin of the deceased officer has been informed, police will not be releasing her name to the public. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement