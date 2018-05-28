A protest banner outside the PE Magistrate's Court where NMU students protested at an earlier appearance of a man who allegedly raped two young women on campus. File picture: ANA Reporter

Port Elizabeth - A 29-year old man charged with raping two Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students is expected to stand trial in the next three months.

The man made a brief appearance in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday for a pre-trial conference.

He faces charges of rape, robbery and housebreaking.

During October last year, a 25-year-old student and her friend were violently attacked in a computer lab at the Second Avenue Campus.

The man allegedly raped the students, robbed them of their cellphones and stabbed one of them with a pair of scissors.

The women were then forced to take a computer and monitor, which they had to carry until they were outside the building. The attacker ordered the women to pass the loot to him before he jumped the gate and fled, police said at the time.

The man cannot be named until he formally pleads.

It previously emerged that he has a conviction of robbery with aggravating circumstances. He subsequently abandoned his bid for bail and remains in custody.

The case was postponed until August 27.

