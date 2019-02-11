Former police constable Walter Francis. FILE PHOTO: Supplied/Facebook

PORT ELIZABETH - Former Port Elizabeth Constable Walter Francis and his co-accused pleaded not guilty in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday for the murder of a State witness. Francis is charged alongside Wayne Wabanie and Shamiel Gallant for the murder of Alex Ferreira, who was scheduled to testify as a Section 204 witness in a separate gang-related murder case, in which Francis’s gun was used.

In that case, which concluded in October last year , Francis was convicted on a charge of culpable homicide but acquitted on a murder charge. He is currently serving a six year jail sentence.

The trio pleaded not guilty to charges which include conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

During February 2017 Ferreira was gunned down in Bethelsdorp and left for dead. He was visiting family at the time and was not in protective custody.

According to the State, Francis allegedly used his own vehicle to drive Wabanie and Gallant to execute Ferreira.

In his plea explanation, Francis denied a friendship with his co-accused and further denied driving the men in his vehicle.

He denied any knowledge of Ferreira’s killing and claimed that he only heard about the shooting through his mother.

Francis also denied knowledge of a person who allegedly lured Ferreira from his home.

Legal representation for Wabanie and Gallant both indicated that their defence would be that of an alibi.

The trial continues.

African News Agency (ANA)