Tributes pour in for Dale College pupil who died from a head injury sustained during rugby match

Cape Town – Tributes are pouring in for Dale College Boys’ High School in the Eastern Cape pupil Liyabona Teyise after sustaining a head injury on Saturday, April 9, in a collision during a rugby match. Teyise, a first-team member of his school, was said to have walked himself off the field for medical examinations by a “professional in the medical sciences” after briefly falling unconscious.

According to Dale College, Teyise later collapsed, had a fit and appeared to have breathing difficulties. He was then rushed to Frere Hospital, where he was assessed with a CT scan which indicated extensive bleeding from the brain. Teyise was pronounced dead on Saturday night. Teyise’s death comes days after the death of another Dale pupil; 17-year-old Lisakhanya Lwana whose body was found on the R63 between Qonce and Masingata on Sunday, April 3.

“Liyabona is remembered as a well-behaved, polite and diligent learner. Chairman of the RCL conducted himself thoughtfully and with reserved humility. He will be missed by all those who knew him. Our prayers are with his family and the entire Dale community,” the school said. Teyise’s peers and other High Schools have expressed their deepest condolences to the Teyise family. “On behalf of the Stellenberg Rugby committee, we send our heartfelt condolences to Dale College for your loss. To the family and friends, we pray for you. May God help you and give you strength during this difficult time. We are here for you,” said Aden Miller, Stellenberg High School rugby captain.

Kingsridge High School for girls has also sent condolences to the family of Teyise and Lwana, who was killed in an apparent hit-and-run, earlier last week. More tributes came in from Selborne College, Queens College Old Boys’ Association, UXI Sport and Westville Boys’ High School. IOL