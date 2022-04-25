Truck driver kidnapped by armed men from in the Eastern Cape

Rustenburg - A truck driver is missing after he was allegedly kidnapped in Markman, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday. Spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the truck driver was allegedly approached by two armed men at Truckers Inn on Friday.

"He was allegedly forced back into the truck and the truck drove off in the direction of Motherwell. "The driver and truck are still missing and police are urgently appealing to anyone who might be able to assist with information about the victim or the whereabouts of the truck to urgently contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Martin Assia, on 082 442 1099 or the nearest police station," she said. He was driving a white Iveco truck with registration number CLY82592.

A case of hijacking and kidnapping has been opened. In the North West province, the police warned truck drivers about escalating truck hijackings occurring in the policing precincts of Brits, Mmakau and Mothotlung. Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said several cases were reported between February and this month.

"In one of the incidents at Mothotlung on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, a 59-year-old truck driver was sent by his employer to collect goods in Brits. He was provided with a cellphone number and location of the client for collection." She said upon arrival at the location, he called the client who sent someone to accompany him to the collection site. "The truck driver and the man proceeded to Mothotlung via Damonsville. It is alleged that the pair met with another man, who was supposed to direct and accompany them to the collection site. After getting in the truck, he allegedly pointed a firearm at the driver and instructed him to start the truck.

"Suddenly, the third man emerged, but the driver proceeded and ultimately stopped at Mothotlung cemetery where he was forced out of the truck at gunpoint. The suspects tied his hands and legs with a rope, then robbed him of his cellphone, bank card and an undisclosed amount of cash before driving off with the truck," she said. In another separate incident which took place on March 16, a 26-year-old truck driver, who was accompanied by a crew member, went to collect a container in Brits. "Upon arrival at the collection point, they were approached by three unknown males and one of them pointed a firearm at them and instructed that the truck be stopped. The suspects allegedly tied the victims up, then searched and robbed them of their cellphones, bank cards and an undisclosed amount of cash. Consequently, the suspects drove off with the truck and left the victims stranded in the bushes near a mine."

