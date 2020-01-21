Two arrested in sting operation for extorting building developer









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Two men who allegedly demanded R100 000 from an Eastern Cape building developer who was building a satellite police station, were arrested in a sting operation by members of the National Cold Case Investigation Team. According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, the two suspects aged 39 and 45 were arrested on Monday at the Port Elizabeth Airport where they met with the developer to collect the money. Luvuyo Chippa Baadjies, 39, and Simphiwe Bans Waka,45, made their first appearance in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court earlier today where they face charges of extortion, corruption and fraud. Both suspects were remanded in police custody and will appear in court on January 28. It is alleged that Baadjies and Waka had demanded R100 000 from a developer who was building a satellite police station in Chatty, Bethelsdorp, just outside Port Elizabeth.

The developer was allegedly forced to pay the money or the construction of the police station was going to be halted. The suspects claimed to be representing a "community business interest".

It later emerged that they were demanding the money for themselves.

The service provider was also allegedly threatened not to tell any other members of the community about the demand.

This matter was brought to the attention of the SAPS's National Cold Case Investigation Team on January 15, 2020.

National Commissioner General Khehla Sitole welcomed the arrest of the suspects.

"We certainly cannot allow criminals to impede growth and development in this country,” said Sitole.

"Should such a problem not be dealt with decisively, it may have the potential to impact negatively on the Grand Economic Strategy of the country,” added Sitole.

Naidoo said more arrests are not ruled out.

"We are appealing to anyone who may be experiencing a similar problem to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number on 086 00 10111 or tip-offs may be communicated via the MySAPSApp. Informers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence," said Naidoo.

IOL