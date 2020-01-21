Pretoria - Two men who allegedly demanded R100 000 from an Eastern Cape building developer who was building a satellite police station, were arrested in a sting operation by members of the National Cold Case Investigation Team.
According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, the two suspects aged 39 and 45 were arrested on Monday at the Port Elizabeth Airport where they met with the developer to collect the money.
Luvuyo Chippa Baadjies, 39, and Simphiwe Bans Waka,45, made their first appearance in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court earlier today where they face charges of extortion, corruption and fraud.
Both suspects were remanded in police custody and will appear in court on January 28.
It is alleged that Baadjies and Waka had demanded R100 000 from a developer who was building a satellite police station in Chatty, Bethelsdorp, just outside Port Elizabeth.