Two convicted for fraud, theft and forgery in Port Elizabeth

Johannesburg – Two suspects in Port Elizabeth have been convicted in separate cases of fraud and theft. In the first incident, Morne Pretorious, 37, was convicted on fraud and theft charges at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court for stealing wood supplies from his employer, Supply 5 Pty (LTD), worth nearly R1.5m. He then sold the supplies using his companies, Prismo SC and Ubuntu Supply. Lwando Zenzile, the spokesperson for the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, said the suspect would be sentenced in November. “The matter was reported to the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation who on October 2, 2019 arrested Pretorius for theft of R1 479 520 of stock. He was granted R5 000 bail.

“On Wednesday he was found guilty and Pretorius will have to until November 6, 2020 to know his fate,” said Zenzile.

In a separate case, Coleen Ferreira, 51, was convicted in the same court on charges of fraud and forgery.

She had been an admin clerk at Environmental Occupational Health, a company in Port Elizabeth, where she stole almost R150 000 in petty cash money between December 2016 and February 2019.

She “misappropriated about R149 007 in petty cash money which she transferred to her personal account with an intent to steal”, said Zenzile.

The Hawks arrested her in June last year on charged her with three counts of fraud and 32 counts of forgery.

“On July 28, 2020 she was found guilty by the court pending her sentencing. Ferreira was sentenced to three years’ correctional supervision and five years’ imprisonment suspended for five years,” said Zenzile.

