File picture

Centane - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Centane this weekend arrested two men following two separate incidents of rape in the area, the SAPS in the Eastern Cape said on Sunday. In the first incident, officers arrested a 35-year-old man for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

"It is alleged that the suspect bought meat and liquor on Friday, 4 October 2019 at Maxhama locality, Feni village, Centane. Both the suspect and the victim ate the meat and drank liquor."

Later, the suspect is alleged to have dragged the victim to his bed where the alleged rape took place. The victim managed to escape on Saturday "while the suspect was fast asleep".

The suspect was traced and arrested on Saturday. He would appear in the Centane Magistrates' Court on Monday on a rape charge, Manatha said.