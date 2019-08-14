File picture: African News Agency (ANA).

CAPE TOWN, - Two immigration officials and an alleged "middleman" are in police custody after being arrested this week in connection with a bribery scheme, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Wednesday. In a statement, Hawks spokeswoman Anelisa Ngcakani said Sigqibo Ngcuzana, 41, and Andiswa Ndlathu, 38, were arrested on Monday following a sting operation and appeared in court on Tuesday.

It is alleged they demanded a R40,000 bribe from three undocumented detainees in exchange for their freedom and the renewal of their permits.

The alleged middleman was arrested after the sting operation.

"Further investigations linked a 35-year-old suspect to the case for reportedly being the middleman who collected cash from friends and families of the detainees on behalf of the officials," Ngcakani said.

He was found in possession of R15,000, alleged to be some of the bribe money, and was expected in court on Wednesday

Ngcuzana and Ndlathu will remain in custody until their next court appearance on August 20 when they are expected to apply for bail.

