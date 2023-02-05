Two elderly people die in Komani shack fire

Joburg - Two elderly people died in a shack fire in the Nomzamo area on Saturday evening. The bodies of the 90-year-old man and 82-year-old woman were found in the amber after the fire was extinguished.

Police Captain Namhla Mdleleni said: “On Saturday, February 4, police were summoned to a scene of a shack that was engulfed in flames at Nomzamo area in Mlungisi (Komani), Eastern Cape.”