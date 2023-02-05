Two elderly people die in Komani shack fire

Joburg - Two elderly people died in a shack fire in the Nomzamo area on Saturday evening. The bodies of the 90-year-old man and 82-year-old woman were found in the amber after the fire was extinguished.
Police Captain Namhla Mdleleni said: “On Saturday, February 4, police were summoned to a scene of a shack that was engulfed in flames at Nomzamo area in Mlungisi (Komani), Eastern Cape.”
Mdleleni added “The identities of the two elderly people who lived together will be withheld until the formal identification process has been concluded.”
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, however police have launched an investigation into the unfortunate incident.
“The police have opened inquest dockets for further investigation,” said Mdleleni.
IOL